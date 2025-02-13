WBITV Expands in Italy

Warner Bros. International Television Production is opening a new production business in Milan, Italy.

This marks the 15th territory for the company’s production activities, joining WBITVP businesses across EMEA, Australia and New Zealand.

The new unit will be helmed by managing director Stefano Torrisi, who has served as managing director of WBITVP Spain for the past year. He will maintain both roles and report directly to WBITVP president Ronald Goes.

The first production for the new team will be season ten of First Dates (Primo Appuntamento), a Discovery Real Time commission — previously produced in Italy by Stand By Me.

Goes said: “Italy is a vibrant TV market and as several of our formats have already been successfully adapted there – with frequent recommissions – now feels like the right time to establish a WBITVP business on the ground and grow our presence in the territory. We are ambitious for this business and its contribution to our wider group, and I can think of no better executive than Stefano to lead the new team. His creative, production and commercial strengths, coupled with his experience of working at the highest levels in Italy, make him a real asset to the business.”