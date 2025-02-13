SPT Inks Deals For ‘The Narrow Road To The Deep North’

Sony Pictures Television has secured several distribution deals for limited series The Narrow Road to the Deep North. The five-episode series, starring Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, Saltburn, Priscilla), will have its world premiere on February 15 as part of the Berlinale festival and premiere on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada on April 18.

SPT has now finalized new licensing agreements with Sky (Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland), BBC (U.K.), RTE (Ireland), Movistar Plus+ (Spain), Nova (Greece), Max (Central and Eastern Europe), AXN (Portugal), LG (South Korea), and NBCUniversal (Latin America).

Set against the shadows of World War II, The Narrow Road to the Deep North tells the epic story of Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans (Jacob Elordi) and how his all-too-brief love affair with Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young) shaped his life. Told over multiple time periods, the series features a love story and an intimate character study, illustrating the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Based on the Booker Prize-winning novel by Richard Flanagan, the Australian drama series was written by Shaun Grant (Nitram, Mindhunter) and directed by Justin Kurzel (The Order, Nitram).

Principal production funding is provided by Screen Australia, with assistance from the NSW Government through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW and PDV Funds.

Pictured: The Narrow Road to the Deep North Prime Video/Curio Pictures/Sony Pictures Television