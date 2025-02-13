Series Mania Unveils Jury Members

At a press conference held this morning in Lille, Series Mania’s managing director Laurence Herszberg and artistic director Frédéric Lavigne presented the next edition of the festival, following speeches by French representatives from the Haut-de-France Region, the City of Lille and the CNC.

Chaired by American creator, screenwriter, producer and actress Pamela Adlon (Better Things, Louie, Californication), the jury of the international competition — composed of French musician and composer Victor Le Masne, Argentinian-American actor Ignacio Serricchio (El Recluso, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital), British director Minkie Spiro (3 Body Problem, Better Call Saul, Downton Abbey), and French actress Karin Viard (In the Shadow, Little Tickles and Summer Things) — will award the Grand Prize, the Prize of Best Script, the Prize for Best Actress and the Prize for Best Actor.

The Panorama jury — chaired by French writer Lola Lafon and including Latvian actor Kārlis Arnolds Avots (Soviet Jeans), American programmer Casey Baron, French actress Marie Colomb (Culte, Laëtitia), and English producer Kate Harwood — will give awards for Best Series, Best Directing, Best Actress and Best Actor.

A student jury will award its Best Series award; while a jury made up of international press journalists will award the French Competition prizes for Best Series, Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Original Score (in partnership with SACEM).

This year, key regions and countries include Northern Europe and Spain, alongside France as the most represented countries.