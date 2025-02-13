Kanal D’s Turkish Series Travel to France

Turkey-based Kanal D International has signed licensing deals for four of its most popular dramas with French broadcasters.

Among the KDI series that will be soon available to French viewers are Matter of Respect (premiering this month), a tale of revenge and justice; love story Price of Passion, set to debut in March; Kuzey Güney (scheduled for April), an intense tale of brotherly rivalry; and Fatmagül (premiering in October), telling the story of a poor woman who does not stop seeking justice after she is forced into marriage with a man who raped her.