Trump’s $20 Billion Claim

This time the feud is with CBS. President Trump has a problem with the Paramount Global’s owned TV network over a quote by then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. On the October 6, 2024 CBS’ Face the Nation news program a remark by Harris differed from the quote later used by CBS’ newsmagazine 60 Minutes.

Trump argued that CBS engaged in deceptive manipulation of its content, which adversely affected his campaign and his social media platform Truth Social. The President said that CBS “defrauded the public,” called for the network to lose its broadcast license, and sued CBS for $10 billion, later upped to $20 billion.

CBS News’ position is that it was “Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response.” In a statement, the network wrote: “The issue here concerns one question from 60 Minutes’ interview with Kamala Harris: whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is listening to the Biden-Harris Administration. We broadcast a longer portion of the vice president’s answer on Face the Nation and broadcast a shorter excerpt from the same answer on 60 Minutes the next day. Each excerpt reflects the substance of the vice president’s answer.”

Paramount Global is in the process of getting regulatory approval for its proposed merger with Skydance Media.