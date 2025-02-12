Sphere Abacus Reps ‘Small Achievable Goals’

Canada-based Sphere Abacus has acquired new comedy series Small Achievable Goals, co-created by and starring Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen. Produced by Sphere Media, this new comedy will premiere on Canada’s CBC on February 25, 2025.

Filmed in Toronto and Hamilton, the series follows Julie (Whalen) and Kris (MacNeill), two wildly different women in the throes of menopause who are thrust together to produce a podcast. The series follows them on an unpredictable journey of transformation as they help each other through workplace challenges and office politics, dating disasters and relationship drama, health concerns and parenting woes — and realize the only way through is together.

Jonathan Ford, managing director, Sphere Abacus, commented, “It’s great to be part of this series, created by the award-winning Baroness von Sketch Show team. Small Achievable Goals is incredibly funny yet poignant – cleverly using comedy to highlight important issues common to many women of a certain age throughout the world. We’re thrilled to be on board as global distributor.”