Israeli Drama ‘Your Honor’ Gets Chinese Remake

Yes Studios’ format Your Honor is set to be adapted for Chinese audiences as a result of a deal with William Lau’s Hong Kong-based Ladder Ideas Limited.

This marks the tenth adaption of the format, following the U.S., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, India and Russia, and will be the first Israeli drama to be remade in Chinese.

Originally titled Kvodo when it launched on yes TV in 2017, Your Honor is a legal thriller telling the story of a judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident, leading to moral dilemmas and terrible consequences as the judge attempts to keep the crime a secret.

The Israeli series was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach and produced by yes TV and Koda Communications.

The Chinese version of Your Honor is in pre-production in Hong Kong, with a broadcaster expected to be confirmed in March. yes Studios represents the original drama and the format worldwide.