Amuz Renamed as Just For Entertainment

Canada-based Amuz Distribution has been renamed as Just For Entertainment Distribution. The distribution division has been integrated into the recently rebranded Just For Entertainment parent company, following the June 2024 acquisition of the Just For Laughs portfolio — featuring signature program Gags, broadcast in over 100 territories worldwide.

Just For Entertainment Distribution will continue to represent award winning programs such as dramedy About Antoine; Ricardo Trogi’s latest autobiographical film 1995; sketch comedy Abroad; animated comedy Babyatrice; redemptive dramedy Larry; comedy series Like Father, Like Daughter; hidden camera show Just For Laughs Gags, and more. Programs from the holding company include the All Access series, Just For Laughs Specials The Stand Up shows with Katherine Ryan & Jon Dore, Pour un soir seulement (produced for Amazon Prime), Gala ComediHa!, SuperFrancoFête, and Starmania, among others.

The company’s content will also continue to be present on FAST channels and is now syndicated across 30+ different platforms/markets.

Alex Avon, chief marketing officer of Just For Entertainment, said: “Just for Entertainment (JFE) Distribution is a natural progression with our holding company. JFE Distribution is excited to expand on our 360-degree approach with global program distribution, monetization with FAST & OTT Channels, and more. Along with Zoé Crabtree, our Distribution director of Sales and Acquisition, and Carlos Pacheco, director of Monetization & OTT, we are continuing our mission of “keeping the world feeling good” with sharing even more new television, comedy, and music programs that Just For Entertainment produces.”