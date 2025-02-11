Up the Ladder: Fifth Season, Evoke

• Fifth Season has appointed Muriel Rosilio to the newly created role of director of Sales for Canada. She reports into Travis Webb, SVP Sales, Americas. Rosilio was formerly VP of Global Business Development at Wattpad Webtoon Studios.

• Evoke Entertainment (formerly Cartel Entertainment) has appointed Breanne Laplante as head of Business Affairs and Lisa Alford as VP of Development. Based in Vancouver, Laplante was previously EVP of Business and Legal Affairs and chief operations officer at Reel One Entertainment. Based in Los Angeles, Alford has held executive producer roles at Johnson Production Group and development jobs at TriStar Television and Sony Pictures Television.

Evoke has also secured two overhead production deals with Canadian/American producer Anthony Fankhauser (Creepshow) of Ames Media, and Lexi Lewis (Love of the Irish, Never Been Chris’d) of Magic String Productions.