TV Commercials’ AI Let Down

Two surprises awaited the large TV audience that tuned into FOX to watch the 59th edition of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9: The loss of the Kansas City Chiefs to the Philadelphia Eagles 40 to 22, and the disappointing roster of TV commercials.

The two-time defending champions Chiefs were the favorites, while the Eagles, who lost to the Chiefs two years ago, were the underdog. After dominating the entire game, the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl win.

As for the appeal of the much awaited TV commercials — similarly to the Half Time Show, ads were the main attraction for many viewers — the verdict is surprisingly disappointing, as reported by USA Today and the WSJ, only three TV spots made the grades: Two by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Novartis, and one for the traditional Budweiser beer.

Companies spent up to $8 million for a 30-second TV spot, and a similar amount to produce it. Despite the debut of several AI-themed commercials, these did not resonate with viewers.