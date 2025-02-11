‘Tinga Tinga Tales’ Turns 15, Builds Classrooms in Kenya

On the 15th anniversary of the launch of animated series Tinga Tinga Tales, Tiger Aspect Kids & Family (part of Banijay Kids & Family) has unveiled that construction is approved for its 100th classroom. The company donates 50 percent of its Tinga Tinga Tales net profits to building classrooms and improving access to education in some of the most impoverished and remote parts of Kenya.

Created by Claudia Lloyd and inspired by Tanzanian Tingatinga art and traditional African animal folktales, the series was produced in Nairobi, in conjunction with Homeboyz Entertainment.

Lloyd said: “Tinga Tinga Tales couldn’t be closer to my heart. We trained over a hundred people to work on the series in Nairobi — now considered an animation badge of honor in East Africa. The show anthem is sung with much love all over the world, we even took the Tinga Tinga Tales musical to Broadway, and we are now breaking ground on our hundredth classroom! Hard work with meaningful outcomes… it doesn’t get better than that!”

Distribution is handled by NBCUniversal DreamWorks.