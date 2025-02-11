MIPFormat Pitch Finalists Unveiled

MIP London announced the international finalists for the MIPFormat Pitch 2025, to be staged in partnership with FOX Entertainment Global at the inaugural MIP London market (February 23-27, 2025).

The pitch received 65 submissions from over 20 countries. Finalists are: Easy100, a quiz show created by Gülenay Şahin, Turkey; The Getaway, a guessing game created by DLT Entertainment, U.K.; Minus Life, a factual entertainment format created by Studio CR Inc., South Korea; Musical Attraction, a singing competition show created by Gamaliel Paulus S. (Gammy) Setianugraha, Indonesia; and Save Your Cash, a physical challenge game created by ABS-CBN Studios, Philippines.

Finalists will pitch their concepts on the stage of the IET London’s main theater on February 24 to a jury composed of format specialists from FOX Entertainment Global and key European commissioners. The winning concept will receive $5,000 from FOX Entertainment Global.

“We are proud to be a part of the competitive MIPFormats Pitch 2025 edition, which enabled us to discover ideas of finalists coming from all parts of the world (U.K., Indonesia, The Philippines, Turkey, South Korea)”, said Nathalie Wogue, SVP, Global Formats at FOX Entertainment Global. “At FOX Entertainment Global, we know that great ideas can come from anywhere, especially when we are looking for unique, powerful and various formats that can also serve the global marketplace.”

“Helping fresh new formats get discovered is what we do at MIP Markets,” said Lucy Smith, director, MIP London and MIPCOM Cannes. “It’s great to partner again with FOX Global Entertainment to provide the platform to do so in London. The breadth and quality of submissions received this year has been extraordinary, and we look forward to a characteristically creative and competitive MIPFormats Pitch session later this month.”

Just under two weeks from opening, over 2,000 delegates from more than 75 countries have now confirmed their presence at MIP London, including over 900 buyers.

Last year’s MIPFormats Pitch competition saw format The Stupid House from the U.K.’s Chulapo Pictures win ahead of concepts from Canada, Germany, The Netherlands and Norway.