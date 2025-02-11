Little Dot and Keshet Expand Deal

Studio and digital media network Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company) has expanded its output deal with Keshet International, licensing a further 40 hours of content on its digital network of over 80 channels and eight FAST channels.

This three-year deal covers key Keshet titles including My Name is Reeva and Billionaire Resorts — now available on Little Dot’s Absolute Crime and Tracks YouTube channels. Other programs in the deal include 100 Days that Rocked the Royals and Mega Mansion Hunters.

Kelly Wright, managing director of Distribution at Keshet International, commented:“We are delighted to be cementing our longstanding partnership with Little Dot with another raft of premium English-language factual content. It is exciting to see our clients’ content reaching new audiences across their digital network in a way that complements our traditional models.”

Connie Hodson, director of Content Acquisitions and Partnerships at Little Dot Studios, added: “Working with a partner who shares our commitment to delivering exceptional digital-first storytelling has been immensely rewarding. Together, we’ve engaged audiences meaningfully and pushed the boundaries of creative digital content. We look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership with Keshet International, building on this success in the next chapter of our collaboration.”