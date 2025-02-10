The L.A. Screenings Phoenix Rises

VideoAge‘s symbol for the L.A. Screenings 2025 is the phoenix, the mythological bird that rises from the ashes of its predecessor. The Screenings, now in its 62nd year, is scheduled to start on May 15 for the independents and on May 17 for the major studios.

The Upfronts for broadcast TV, which are held in New York City, will start on Monday, May 12, 2025, and end on May 15. And from the information that we’ve thus far gathered from the major studios, it appears that the L.A. Screenings will start with NBCUniversal on Saturday, May 17, and run through Tuesday, May 20. Warner Bros. Discovery will screen May 19-20, while Disney LatAm’s screenings are currently set for May 21. Paramount is set for May 17-18, Sony and Fox for May 18, and Lionsgate for May 17. The traditional Telefilms screenings and cocktail will take place on the evening of Saturday, May 17.

Los Angeles, and the local entertainment industry has been suffering a lot of late — first from a talent and writer strike that left thousands of workers without jobs, and more recently from devastating fires that, according to The Los Angeles Times, killed 28 people, destroyed 18,000 structures valued at more than $275 billion, and triggered vast evacuations and many displaced families.

For the second year in a row, C21 (of Content Americas fame) will not be organizing a Content LA event. Isabella Marquez, the organizer of L.A. Independents, the market before the studios’ L.A. Screenings, is looking for a new venue, since the costs associated with Century Plaza Hotel housing have become unbearably exorbitant. Still the Century Plaza will be the new site for the 2025 AFM, which is coming back to Los Angeles, and is set for November 11-16, 2025 following a not-too-successful stint in Las Vegas in November (after leaving Santa Monica).

VideoAge will be at the Los Angeles Screenings (formerly the May Screenings) as it has been since it came up with the name “L.A. Screenings” in 1983. Get more L.A. Screenings info in the February MIP London VideoAge Issue.