John Nallen has been named president and chief operating officer of Fox Corporation and has signed a new long-term employment agreement through June 2028. Nallen is a member of the Office of the chairman and previously served as chief operating officer.

Canada-based Shaftesbury has appointed Shauna Jamison as Vice President, Production. A seasoned producer with a career spanning film, primetime drama and teen programming, Jamison was part of the original production team behind Shaftesbury’s Murdoch Mysteries series  now in its 18th season.

