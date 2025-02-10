Up the Ladder: Fox Corporation, Shaftsbury

John Nallen has been named president and chief operating officer of Fox Corporation and has signed a new long-term employment agreement through June 2028. Nallen is a member of the Office of the chairman and previously served as chief operating officer.

Canada-based Shaftesbury has appointed Shauna Jamison as Vice President, Production. A seasoned producer with a career spanning film, primetime drama and teen programming, Jamison was part of the original production team behind Shaftesbury’s Murdoch Mysteries series — now in its 18th season.