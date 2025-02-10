Kanal D Expands Footprint Across CIS Region

Istanbul-based Kanal D International is bringing a slate of Turkish dramas to audiences in the CIS region.

Love and Hope, a complex tale of family conflicts, has emerged as a leading daily drama in Georgia; the heartfelt story of love and resilience featured in Time Goes By continues its run in Kazakhstan; and Kuzey Güney, Love & Sin, and Price of Passion have found a devoted fan base in Georgia.

Meanwhile, comedy series that blend romance, drama, and intrigue, such as Love Trap, Sweet Revenge, and Recipe of Love also continue to enjoy popularity across the CIS territories.