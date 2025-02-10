Inter Medya’s Drama Series Head to Bulgaria

Turkey-based Inter Medya has secured licensing deals in Bulgaria for drama series The Trusted, Deception, and Bitter Lands.

Deception is a story that revolves around Güzide Yenersoy, a family court judge who seems to have a picture-perfect life. But events buried in her family’s past soon come to light, creating a web of lies.

Starring Burak Deniz and Alina Boz, The Trusted follows a bodyguard hired to protect the daughter of a powerful businessman, leading to an unexpected and forbidden love. The series has recently ranked among the top 5 most-watched programs for several weeks on a major streaming platform in Brazil.

Another series from TIMS&B Productions, Bitter Lands tells the love story between Yilmaz and Züleyha, passionate lovers who run away together in order to not be separated. The drama has been licensed in over 130 countries.