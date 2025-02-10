A+E Korea Set For Premiere Of ‘The Witch’

Ahead of the February 15 premiere of The Witch, A+E Korea has released the drama’s official teaser.

The series, based on the webtoon by Kang Full, will premiere in South Korea on Channel A, followed by a one-hour holdback before airing on A+E Korea’s Lifetime channel. On the same day, it will be available internationally through U-Next, Viu, and Rakuten Viki.

Starring Park Jin Young (Yumi’s Cells, The Devil Judge) and Roh Jeong-eui (Our Beloved Summer), The Witch explores Kang Full’s signature themes of perseverance, redemption, and the resilience of human connections. The story follows a protagonist who risks everything to rescue someone cast into darkness.

Youngsun Soh, GM, A+E Korea, said, “The release of The Witch marks a significant step in our mission to bring premium K-dramas to global audiences. With exclusive streaming on U-Next, Viu, and Rakuten Viki, we are ensuring that international fans can experience this compelling story on the same day as viewers in Korea.”

Park Jin Young photo courtesy of BH Entertainment