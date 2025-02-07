Romania Promotes its Locations’ Value

Creative Romanian Film Makers Association held a special luncheon event to promote Romania as a film and TV location yesterday at NATPE Global.

Viorel Chesaru, president of the Association, explained that, in addition to diverse and beautiful locations, skilled crews, production and post-production facilities, the country offers a 30 percent rebate on eligible local expenditures.

The Association is very active in its promotional efforts and coordinates participation to all major trade shows — including EFM, the Cannes Film Festival, MIPCOM and AFM — with pavilions grouping Romanian audiovisual industry operators.