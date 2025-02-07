Poorhouse Reps ‘Mahabharata’ Series and Film

London-based Poorhouse International is launching the restored and remastered version of Peter Brook’s 1989 film The Mahabharata and the six-part series version of the Hindu epic at the upcoming MIP London market.

This year marks the 100th birthday of Brook, one of the great stage and film directors of the post WWII era. He became the youngest director ever to be associated with the Royal Shakespeare Company at Stratford and directed opera at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden.

One of his most celebrated productions from his time was his King Lear with Paul Scofield. His greatest achievement, however, is The Mahabharata, a nine-hour theatrical event, which later became a film, and now a TV series.

Photo courtesy of Gilles Abegg