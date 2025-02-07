Lille Dialogues’ Key Speakers Unveiled

The line-up of guests and speakers at the 7th edition of the Lille Dialogues has been unveiled today. The Dialogues will take place on March 27 — the third day of the Series Mania Forum (March 25-27, 2025).

This year’s Dialogues will be devoted to Post Peak TV: Challenging times ahead, including AI, funding, and audience changes.

“After a period of euphoria, the audiovisual industry is now facing three major challenges from our perspective. First, a funding crisis marked by an intense battle to capture advertising budgets. Second, a sociological challenge, linked to this advertising crisis, given today’s younger generations shift to social platforms, and finally, an industrial revolution, driven by the undeniable impact of artificial intelligence,” commented Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania. “Thanks to the Lille Dialogues, which continue to be a vital platform to curate insightful discussions, collaborative solutions, and thought-provoking exchange between key leaders within the audiovisual industry, we look forward to delving further into these topics.

The day’s program will see keynotes from heavyweights such as ARTE’s Bruno Patino, France Televisions’ Delphine Ernotte Cunci, ITV Studios’ Ruth Berry, M6 Group’s David Larramendy, TF1 Group’s Rodolphe Belmer, and Warner Bros Discovery’s Gerhard Zeiler.

The panel discussions will span the gamut from advertising budgets’ impact on content creation to the dangers of algorithms and deepfake. The revolution brought upon by AI will also be explored, as well as the challenges of the revision to the EU’s Audiovisual Media Services Directive.

Among the confirmed speakers are Wild Sheep Content’s Erik Barmack, INA’s Antoine Bayet, TF1’s Marianne Carpentier, Google’s Johann Choron, Animaj’s Gregory Dray, CEPI’s Mathilde Fiquet and Susana Gato, European Audiovisual Observatory’s Amélie Lacourt, RTPF’s Jean-Paul Philippot, Ubisoft’s Guillemette Picard, ACT’s Grégoire Polad, Media & Learning Association’s Sally Reynolds, and Submarine’s Femke Wolting,