French Riviera Fest Unveils Poster Art

The seventh annual French Riviera Film Festival has unveiled its 2025 official poster, created using AI technology.

“In the spirit of innovation, we decided to experiment with our poster design this year,” commented Nicole Goesseringer Muj, festival co-founder. “We wanted to use AI in a positive way, and have added an AI category to our competition. We truly love how our latest poster art turned out.”

The seventh edition of the festival will take place once again at the Eden Hotel and Resort in Cannes, France on May 16 and 17, 2025.

The annual festival celebrates short film and short-form content from international filmmakers in the categories of drama, comedy, documentary, sci-fi/horror, animation, experimental, music video, micro short, activism, student, lifestyle, fashion and AI.

The 2025 edition will once again be a hybrid event: finalist films will be available on partner Entertainment Oxygen’s eoFlix platform. The festival will also host the eighth annual Global Entertainment Showcase, scheduled for May 17.

The next submission deadline on Film Freeway is February 15, 2025.