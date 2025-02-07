Comedy ‘Sweet and Sore’ Wins NATPE Global Pitch

The winner of the NATPE Global Pitch Showcase was announced yesterday afternoon on the second day of the Miami-based content trade show. Out of five projects, half-hour comedy Sweet and Sore won the $10,000 prize in library music from Slipstream.

The judges were: Adam Steinman, EVP Global Formats and Acquisitions, Blink49 Studios; Luke Kelly-Clyne, head of Studio, Hartbeat; Erika Kennair, head of Scripted Content, The Mediapro Studio; and Angel Zambrano, agent, Condeco.

The comedy series revolves around Farida, an ambitious Egyptian waxing lady and community marriage broker in Toronto who dreams of climbing the social ladder. She tries to keep her new affluent friends from learning her true social status, but matters get complicated when she falls in love with a man above her station and her two worlds collide.

Creator and writer is Reem Morsi, producer is Rua Wani of Adani Pictures.

Sweet and Sore received development financing from the Canada Media Fund. A package of a pilot and bible is now complete. The project was also selected to the Top 25 Pitch Program at 2024 Netflix-Banff Diversity of Voices.