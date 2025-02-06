Paramount Global and Tony Robbins to Launch FAST channel

Paramount Global Content Distribution is partnering with bestselling author Tony Robbins for a new FAST channel to launch this year.

The new channel will offer unprecedented access to Robbins’ seminars and over 45 years worth of content. The channel will launch on Pluto TV, Prime Video, Plex and Roku in the coming months.

Tony Robbins is known for his live events, self-help books, and for coaching business and political leaders — among them, Bill Clinton, Serena Williams, Marc Benioff, and Nelson Mandela.

Previously launched FAST channels from Paramount Global Content Distribution include the Miramax Channel and National Lampoon, currently available on multiple platforms.