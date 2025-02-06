Lion Forge Inks Deal with ITVX for ‘Iyanu’

L.A.-based Lion Forge Entertainment has closed a deal with ITVX to stream the epic fantasy animated series Iyanu. ITVX has acquired exclusive VoD (including AVoD) rights for the U.K. and non-exclusive rights for Ireland.

The 26-episode series, which will debut this Spring in the U.S. on Cartoon Network and Max, will also stream with Showmax in 44 African countries.

Produced by Lion Forge Entertainment and adapted from Roye Okupe’s graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder, the show is helmed by Nigeria-born Okupe himself, who serves as creator, executive producer and showrunner.

Drawing on Nigerian culture, music, and mythology, the animated series follows Iyanu, a young orphan living in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. While studying history and ancient arts, she yearns for a normal life —until a looming threat awakens divine powers. Accompanied by newfound friends Biyi, Toye, and a magical leopard named Ekun, Iyanu sets out to uncover the source of this evil, unlocking her destiny along the way.

Serah Johnson leads the all-African voice cast as Iyanu, alongside a line-up of Nollywood talent, including Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Stella Damasus, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Shaffy Bello.