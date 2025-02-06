Kanal D’s TV Series Keep Traveling in CEE

Kanal D’s romantic comedy Sweet Revenge has started airing in Serbia, and drama series Ruthless City is returning to Hungary with a re-run.

Sweet Revenge follows Pelin, who, after being abandoned by her fiancee on her wedding day, reconnects with Tankut, a former classmate and successful chef. But, Tankut has his own plans for revenge.

Produced by Avsar Film, Ruthless City revolves around two families and their twisted loves and lives. Written by Sirma Yanik, Ruthless City boasts a cast that includes Fikret Kuskan, Deniz Ugur, Mine Tugay, among others.

In other Kanal D news, drama Secret of Pearls (İnci Taneleri) continues its successful run in Turkey with top ratings.

The drama revolves around Azem, a devoted father, who has been unjustly accused and jailed for murdering his wife. As new clues emerge, suspicions intensify, and revelations shake the very foundation of the story. The series takes a shocking turn this week with the episode that reveals the truth behind the murder of Azem’s wife.