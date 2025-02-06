FilmRise and Bright North to Co-Produce Nancy Grace Series

FilmRise and Bright North Studios are co-producing new true-crime series The Christmas Killings Hosted by Nancy Grace.

This marks the second collaboration between FilmRise and Grace, following the success of Bloodline Detectives, now in its fifth season. FilmRise handles all U.S. distribution rights for the new series.

The Christmas Killings Hosted by Nancy Grace features 12 hour-long episodes where Grace guides viewers through chilling crimes that shattered the holiday season. Each episode focuses on a single tragedy, spotlighting lives lost when the season of joy turned to sorrow.

Jonitha Keymoore, head of Content, FilmRise said, “Bright North Studios has a proven track record of delivering compelling, high-caliber true-crime series that resonate across streaming and broadcast platforms. We’re thrilled to collaborate with them on this exciting new project and to have Nancy Grace, a powerhouse in the true-crime genre, leading as host.”

Shawn Efran. founder of Bright North Studios, said, “FilmRise’s extensive library of true-crime content is unparalleled, and their distribution network reaches far beyond traditional channels, connecting with a wide range of audiences. We couldn’t imagine a better partner for this project and are confident this collaboration will result in a highly successful series.”

Nancy Grace stated, “I am excited to once again partner with FilmRise on this new series and look forward to a new relationship with Bright North Studios. Over the years, FilmRise has been a wonderful partner. They bring a deep understanding of the true-crime genre and a great ability to connect with audiences across various platforms. Their commitment to quality and engaging storytelling has been important to the success of Bloodline Detectives, and I am confident that this new project will continue to deliver outstanding results.”