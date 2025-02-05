Realscreen Award Winners

The 15th edition of the Realscreen Awards was held yesterday in Miami on the second and final day of the Realscreen Summit. The event was hosted by producer, podcast host, and on-air personality Carlos King (Love & Marriage, Bold & Bougie, Reality with the King podcast) and recognized winners picked among 94 nominees.

“These awards not only celebrate the creativity and innovation driving the unscripted and non-fiction content industry but also honor the individuals and teams that inspire change and excellence,” said Mary Maddever, EVP of Realscreen and NATPE Executive content director. “We are thrilled to celebrate these honorees and to spotlight the remarkable contributions of Cris Abrego and Dawn Porter, whose work continues to shape and inspire the industry.”

Notable winners are: The Traitors from Studio Lambert in the Competition category; High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America from One Story Up/Pilgrim Media in the Lifestyle category; and 90 Day Fiancé from Sharp/Sony Pictures TV in the Reality category.

The event also celebrated the induction into the Hall of Fame of Cris Abrego, co-founder and CEO of Hyphenate Media Group; and honored documentarian Dawn Porter, who received the Action Award.

Read the full list of winners here.