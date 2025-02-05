GRB Media Ranch Inks Factual Deals in Europe

Los Angeles-based GRB Media Ranch has licensed political doc #UNTRUTH: The Psychology of Trumpism to Against Gravity in Poland, and several true crime and paranormal titles to TV JOJ in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Gary Benz, CEO of Media Ranch, said: “GRB Media Ranch is pleased to announce that we have licensed Dan Partland’s fascinating and timely documentary, #UNTRUTH: The Psychology of Trumpism, to Poland’s Against the Gravity. Also, in Europe we have licensed several thought-provoking true-crime and paranormal titles to TV JOJ. These partners trust us to bring them the best in captivating programs, and we deliver.”

Produced and directed by Dan Partland, #UNTRUTH: The Psychology of Trumpism highlights the authoritarian strain that Trumpism seeded in the American political landscape.

Titles licensed to TV JOJ include Executed, spotlighting cases that have resulted in the murderer receiving the death penalty; Killer Legends, investigating the real crimes that spawned from famous urban legends; Occult Crimes, looking inside the devilish minds of some of the most unpredictable killers in history; and Portal to the Unknown, featuring real encounters with haunting creatures.