FilmRise And Phoenix TV To Co-Produce ‘Millionaire Murders’

New York City-based FilmRise and U.K.-based Phoenix Television have partnered to co-produce the new true crime series Millionaire Murders. FilmRise will handle all distribution rights to the series in the U.S. and Canada.

Millionaire Murders (10 x 60’) depicts murder cases where either the killer or the victim lived a life of wealth. The series features two cases from the U.K. and eight from the U.S.; each case is examined in forensic detail as investigators, family, friends, and experts unpack how and why the murder happened and the police work that brought the perpetrator to justice.

Jonitha Keymoore, head of Content, FilmRise, commented, “True crime is one of FilmRise’s signature genres, and we are excited to be working with Phoenix Television on Millionaire Murders. This gripping new series explores the lengths some will go in pursuit of power and fortune.”