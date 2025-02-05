Disney Posts Profit, Loses Subscribers

Disney’s first-quarter earnings beat expectations, but revealed the beginning of streaming subscriber losses at Disney+.

The company saw revenue gains across the board for its entertainment, sports and experience operations. Disney’s theatrical hit Moana 2 — grossing over $1 billion — helped boost the quarter’s results.

The streaming business reported a profit despite a decline in international subscribers for Disney+. The churn issue is due to last year’s price increases, the company said. Total number of paid subscriptions to the service is now 124.6 million.

As to the company’s linear TV operations, CEO Bob Iger said, “They are not a burden at all. They are actually an asset … We actually feel good about the hand that we have and the manner in which we’re managing both the linear and streaming businesses across the board.”

Disney said it expects an increase in direct-to-consumer operating income of around $875 million in 2025.