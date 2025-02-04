Yu-Gi-Oh! Expands in LatAm

Konami Cross Media NY has signed sub agent representation agreements with anime specialists Angelotti Licensing and Mon Licensing to expand the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand in Latin America.

Angelotti, headed by Luiz Angelotti, will be overseeing the development of licensing for Yu-Gi-Oh! in Brazil.

Panama-based Mon Licensing, headed by Andres Mon, has come onboard as the sub agent for Latin America.

One of the first deals in the region is with Ropa Viva, the Konami Cross Media’s first local licensee. The company, now headed by Daniel Salame, is developing a line of Yu-Gi-Oh! clothing for Mexico.