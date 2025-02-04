Sphere Abacus Acquires ‘Making Manson’ Doc

Sphere Media’s distribution arm Sphere Abacus has acquired worldwide distribution rights to the true crime documentary series Making Manson, which aired on Peacock in the U.S. in November 2024.

The series is produced by Renowned Films and has already been licensed to Channel 5/Paramount+ in the U.K. and Bell Media, Canada (French and English speaking).

Making Manson (3 x 1 hour) offers exclusive, unfiltered insights into America’s most notorious killer, cult leader Charles Manson. Featuring never-before-heard audio of Manson — culled from more than 100 hours of intimate conversations recorded over 20 years up until his death in 2017 — the series offers new details about Manson’s past and surprising insights into his worldview.

Jonathan Ford, managing director, Sphere Abacus commented, “This exceptional true crime docuseries offers new details about Manson’s early life, and delivers a deeper understanding of him and his actions through exclusive access to shocking and revealing interviews he gave whilst in prison. The series received rave reviews following its recent premiere on Peacock in the US and we are certain it will be sought after by audiences around the world.”