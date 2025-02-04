Serial Maven Merges with Cantina Media

Toronto-based Serial Maven Studios has merged with prodco Cantina Media. The merged business— which delivers over 350 hours of unscripted programming — will retain the name Serial Maven Studios, with Cantina Media becoming its production label.

Cantina Media was founded in 2024 by Michael Kot and Betty Orr. Kot and Orr’s credits include productions such as Canada’s Drag Race (Crave), Hoarders (A&E), Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (Amazon Prime), Life Below Zero (National Geographic & Cottage Life), and See No Evil (Discovery ID).

“This merger underscores our optimism and forward-thinking drive to tell stories with global relevance” said Solange Attwood (pictured), CEO of Serial Maven Studios. “By combining the creative and production expertise of our production label Cantina Media with our global financing and distribution capabilities, we are positioned to deliver even greater value to our platform partners and audiences worldwide.”

“We’re thrilled to bring together our complimentary talents,” said Michael Kot. “We’re building a flexible and adaptive company that is uniquely positioned for an ever-evolving media landscape. Our merger embraces the new market and audiences with innovation, efficiency, and reach”.