All3Media Inks Multiple Deals for ‘The Gold’

All3Media International has secured a raft of new deals for both seasons of crime drama The Gold.

Inspired by the true story of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery and the decades-long chain of events that followed, the six-part series comes from writer Neil Forsyth (Guilt, Eric, Ernie & Me) and is produced by Tannadice Pictures, part of Objective Media Group, in association with All3Media International, for the BBC.

In North America, both seasons have been acquired by PBS MASTERPIECE for audiences in the U.S. and English-speaking Canada, while CBC Gem has secured VoD rights for the latter. Both seasons have also been acquired by MagentaTV/Telekom in Germany, Stan in Australia, Rialto Channel in New Zealand, BBC Studios for Asia and India, and ERR in Estonia.

Season one has been licensed to Portugal’s RTP2, RTE’s Ireland, and to Pickbox in Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Season two will air on NPO in the Netherlands, COSMOTE TV in Greece and MTV in Finland.

New cast members are joining the second series, including, Tom Hughes (The English, Victoria), Stephen Campbell Moore (Downton Abbey, War of the Worlds), Joshua McGuire (Cheaters, Anatomy of a Scandal), Tamsin Topolski (Guilt, The Rock), Joshua Samuels (Saltburn, Unexpecting) and Rochelle Neil (Three Little Birds, The Nevers), among others.

International distribution is being handled by All3Media International.