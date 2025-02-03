Realscreen Summit-NATPE Global Kicks Off in Miami

Realscreen Summit, soon to be followed by NATPE Global, kicked off today at the Intercontinental hotel in Miami. The two-event, 5-day gathering will continue until February 7.

At a press conference held this morning, organizers announced that, across both events, more than 2,350 delegates have registered to attend. More than 120 exhibitors will be showcasing their programs, with the vast majority of them coming from North America. NATPE registered a 13 per cent increase over last year’s attendance, while the Summit — which last year was held as a stand-alone event in New Orleans — saw an 11 percent increase.

The Summit opened this morning with a keynote conversation with Jason Sarlanis, president of TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery. He discussed the current content climate for unscripted programming and unveiled new multi-part docuseries A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read, set to premiere on Investigation Discovery over three nights on March 17-19, 2025.

The program takes viewers behind the scenes of the Karen Read 2024 murder trial, with unprecedented access to Read, her legal team, and other key voices involved in the case.