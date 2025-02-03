Inter Medya Licenses ‘Valley of Hearts’ To Italy’s Mediaset

Turkey’s Inter Medya has licensed Valley of Hearts, the latest drama series from TIMS&B Productions, to Italy’s Mediaset.

The series revolves around the dark secrets and fierce power struggles within the powerful Şansalan family.

The drama — which has rapidly become one of Turkey’s highest-rated series — boasts a stellar cast, including Ece Uslu, Aras Aydın, Hafsanur Sancaktutan, Leyla Tanlar, Burak Sergen and İlker Aksum.

Inter Medya has secured an additional licensing agreement with Mediaset for the second season of Deception, another drama from TIMS&B.