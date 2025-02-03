FilmRise Expands Deal for ‘Untold Stories of the ER’

New York City-based FilmRise has expanded the licensing agreement for the series Untold Stories of the ER, picking up three additional seasons of the series as well as 12 hour-long specials.

FilmRise will continue to have digital distribution rights in all languages in all English-speaking territories.

Jonitha Keymoore, head of Content for FilmRise, commented, “’We’re thrilled to be able to expand our partnership with GRB Media Ranch. ‘Untold Stories of the ER’ has been a standout success, celebrated for its gripping narratives and vivid portrayal of the intense, real-life challenges faced by medical professionals.”

Untold Stories of the ER explores how a doctor’s personal blend of expertise and decision-making is challenged by the unpredictable circumstances of emergencies and intense pressure when every moment can be a turning point. Among the 12 hour-long specials, are Baby 911, when a woman gives birth in the passenger seat of her car while her husband is unconscious; Party Fail, where a bride with kidney stones refuses to remove her wedding gown; and Worst Day Ever, when a man has a metal pick stuck through his face and out his neck.

The deal was negotiated by Jonitha Keymoore, head of Content for FilmRise, and Sophie Ferron, president of GRB Media Ranch.