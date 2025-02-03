Cineflix, Law&Crime Greenlight 30 Hours of Content

Cineflix Rights has extended its partnership with Law&Crime Productions for 30 new hours of true crime content. Two 10-part series are already in production for Law&Crime Network in the U.S., which Cineflix Rights will distribute globally.

Most Likely to Murder (w/t) explores what happens when the most popular students in class turn out to be cold-blooded killers.

Kill Switch (w/t) reveals how cunning criminals take their crimes to a whole new level, killing their victims to assume their personas.

Felicia Litovitz, VP Acquisitions, North America, Cineflix Rights, said: “Law&Crime are leaders in securing exclusive access to up-to-the minute cases that haven’t been seen before, as well as access to those critical to the investigations including law enforcement, prosecutors, witnesses, and victims. Killer Cases, Murder Uncut, and Cult Justice have been very successful with our international buyers, and we’re thrilled to be extending our global partnership with Law&Crime through this new deal to greenlight several new series which we are confident will be equally popular.”

“We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Cineflix Rights, a team that has been instrumental in helping us find the perfect partners and bringing our compelling true crime content to audiences around the globe. Their expertise in developing and distributing hit programming has made them invaluable collaborators, and we look forward to creating even more must-watch series together,” said Rachel Stockman, president, Law&Crime Productions.