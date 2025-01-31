The Trump’s X Effect

With president Donald Trump back at the White House and Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter) as his trusted advisor, the major tech companies are re-thinking their ad investments on X and re-evaluating their positions about hate speech on the platform.

Amazon, for one, is ramping up ad spending on X and Apple is negotiating about testing out their ads on the platform.

Musk is now heading the Department of Government Efficiency, a unit that is tasked with the elimination of $2 trillion in government spending. During the presidential campaign, Musk donated close to $250 million towards Trump’s re-election.

Last summer, Musk filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the World Federation of Advertisers and several large brands (including Unilever, Mars and CVS Health), accusing them of illegally conspiring to boycott X and causing loss of revenue.