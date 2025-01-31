‘Mission Unknown: Atlantic’ to Premiere on Prime Germany

Banijay Productions Germany’ s adventure reality format Mission Unknown: Atlantic will premiere with the first two episodes on Prime Video Germany on February 28. The series sees social media star and entertainer, Jens “Knossi” Knossalla, invite a host of famous friends on an extreme journey across the Atlantic. Two weeks later it will be available on Knossi’s YouTube channel.

German influencers and social media personalities Joey Kelly, Sophia Thiel, Marc Eggers, Affe auf Bike, Willi Whey, Jodie Calussi, Sophia Chiara, TC and Clemens Brock, go offline and join Knossi on a sailing adventure across the Atlantic. Split into teams, and dealing with a host of difficulties, they push themselves to the limit in a race to see who can reach the finish line first.

Arno Schneppenheim, managing director, Banijay Productions Germany, said: “Mission Unknown: Atlantic is a unique concept which bridges the gap between creators and traditional creatives. By leveraging the popularity of the on-screen talent and our extensive, premium production expertise, we have a formidable format to bring to market.”

Mission Unknown: Atlantic was created and produced by Banijay Productions Germany in collaboration with DLS Consulting. Brand partners for the series include Samsung, HOLY and yfood.