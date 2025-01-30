Preparing For the London TV Callings

Whether we like it or not, London is calling, and the international TV sector is answering.

This is perhaps because the calling, this time around, is coming from three sources: the London Screenings, the BBC Showcase, and MIP London.

And as a good servant of the international TV sector, VideoAge is preparing to assist the business of buying and selling content with its editorial, marketing, and distribution might.

The task is challenging, considering that the fifth annual London Screenings is taking place between Sunday, February 23 and Friday, February 28 in a variety of hotels, for a total of 14 venues.

Then there’s the BBC Showcase, now in its 49th year, which is taking place on Monday, February 24 and Tuesday, February 25 at 180 Studios, a building that has been transformed into a cultural center.

And MIP London (which takes place February 23 to 27) focuses its wares in two venues: the Savoy Hotel and the interconnected Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) building.

Indeed, it’s going to be a busy week for content buyers and distributors alike, with the markets trying to capitalize on one another. As for the number of international buyers, an estimated 700 total acquisition executives have been invited by the distributors for the London Screenings.

RX France, MIP London’s organizer, is expecting 1,300 participants for suites, meeting tables, and floor exhibits, and 2,000 delegates overall. RX reported that “over 600 buyers from 60 countries have registered as per [mid] January,” and that one-third of these are coming to London for that week for the first time. For MIP London, buyers will be able to register on site, and there is no charge for qualified buyers. Individual delegate registration cost is 500 pounds (U.S. $600). In total, for all three markets, some 70 exhibitors are expected, which makes for a good sellers-to-buyers ratio, and a challenging magazine distribution task for VideoAge.

“We are excited for the first edition of MIP London,” said Armin Luttenberger, head of Content Sales, International, at Austria’s ORF-Enterprise. He continued: “To make the most of this event, we have joined forces with Deutsche Welle, Global Screen, WDR mediagroup, Bavaria Media and OneGate Media, hosting a get-together on Monday to connect with colleagues from the industry. We are eager to see what unique opportunities the market’s premiere will offer and how it will find its place in the annual schedule.”

Overall, the six-day London events could see a total of 2,600 international TV executives.