AFM Returns to Los Angeles

The American Film Market® is coming back to Los Angeles for its 46th edition, set for November 11-16, 2025. The new Los Angeles venue will be the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Century City.

The market moved to Las Vegas for last year’s edition, after being staged in Los Angeles for 44 years.

The Las Vegas move had not warmed industry executives’ hearts — at least from a pure business perspective for most companies. In fact, feedback from participants and IFTA members underscored the importance of Los Angeles as the optimal AFM location.

The first AFM was held at the Westwood Marquis Hotel (now the W) in West Los Angeles in 1981. It then moved to a series of L.A. hotels, including the Holiday Inn on Wilshire Blvd, the Continental Hyatt (now The Andaz), and the Beverly Hilton. In 1991, AFM moved to the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, where it remained until 2022.

Before the Las Vegas move, the market was staged for one edition at the Meridien Delfina in Santa Monica.

Organizers will unveil exhibition details and the event’s agenda soon.