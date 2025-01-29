Sphere Media to Develop Sophie Gregoire Trudeau Doc

Canada’s Sphere Media is developing a six-part documentary series based on Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s bestselling memoir Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other.

Grégoire Trudeau started her career as a CTV television and radio host. She then married rising political star, Justin Trudeau, who subsequently became prime minister of Canada.

As a mental health advocate for the past two decades, Grégoire Trudeau became official spokesperson and ambassador for different organizations focusing on gender equality, women’s empowerment, emotional regulation and mental health.

The new series will be co-produced by Sphere Media and Grégoire Trudeau and consist of six self-contained episodes, each featuring a personality from the worlds of culture, sports, politics and business.

The docu-series will also feature professionals working on the cutting-edge of mental-health research, therapy and brain health.