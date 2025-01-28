Up the Ladder: FilmRise, Blink49

• New York City-based FilmRise has promoted Melissa Wohl to EVP, Global Distribution Partnerships and Content Sales, and Daniel Gagliardi to EVP Global Streaming Distribution and Strategy. (pictured)

In her new role, Wohl will continue to provide stellar leadership in a competitive marketplace and generate revenue growth with a sharp focus on global partnerships and content sales. Gagliardi will oversee FilmRise’s streaming division including licensing of all AVoD and FAST linear rights including its slate of FAST channels. He will also work closely with management on the company’s ongoing streaming strategy.

Wohl has been with FilmRise for over 8 years, joining shortly after the company’s inception. Prior to this promotion, she was SVP, Global Content Sales & Distribution at FilmRise. She also serves on the Advisory Board for NATPE Global. Gagliardi joined FilmRise December 2021 and was most recently VP, Content Sales & Distribution. Both now report directly to CEO Danny Fisher.

• Blink49 Studios has appointed Andrew Nissen as VP, Scripted Television. Nissen joins Blink49 from Lionsgate, where he served as director, Scripted Television, Development. Based in Los Angeles, he reports to Carolyn Newman, EVP of Global Scripted.

In addition, Blink49 has promoted several executives: Allison Brough has been elevated to SVP, Unscripted Television; Lucy Galstyan has been promoted to SVP, Business & Legal Affairs, Unscripted; Grainne Moley has been upped to of SVP, Finance; and Daphne Park is advancing to SVP, Production Finance.