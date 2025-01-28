‘The League of Extraordinary…’ Lands in The Nordics

Los Angeles-based TGC Global Entertainment has signed a new format deal for reality competition The League Of Extraordinary… ITV Studio Nordics has optioned the format for Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway.

The 7 x 60’ show, which blends competition and social experiment, takes teams of strangers and places them in iconic locations around a nation to create geographically specific physical and mental challenges.

The League of Extraordinary… has also been optioned for Germany by Leonine Studios’ Madame Zheng Production (part of Mediawan).

Originally produced for Canada’s CBC as Canada’s Ultimate Challenge by Insight Productions and The Gurin Company, the series premiered on CBC Gem in February 2023; a third season has recently been announced.