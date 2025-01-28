Big Media Inks Output Deal with RTL’s NTV

Global producer/distributor Big Media has expanded its partnership with RTL Deutschland by signing a multi-year output deal for its free-to-air news channel NTV. The deal includes an initial 14 hours of content that will be exclusive to NTV in Germany.

As part of the agreement, NTV has acquired two new series currently in production at BIG Media: Has#tag Homicide and Breaking News/Decoded.

Has#Tag Homicide (8 x 60’) explores the dark intersection of social media and true crime, where the virtual world becomes the stage for murder, investigation, and justice.

Breaking News/Decoded (6 x 60’) is a documentary series that expands upon the Decoded franchise. Each episode focuses on a specific category of news events, offering an in-depth exploration of the most poignant incidents.

Both programs will be delivered by the third quarter of 2025 and are available for global pre-buys.