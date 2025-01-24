William Satner To Receive Saturn Achievement Award

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films has unveiled the initial recipients of special awards at the upcoming 52nd Annual Saturn Awards, including William Shatner, the cast of Back to the Future, and the Amazon series Fallout.

This year’s ceremony is being held February 2, 2025, at The Hilton Universal City Hotel. In light of the catastrophic fires and the urgent need for support in the community, the Academy is using this platform to celebrate achievements in genre entertainment and to provide viewers nationwide and attending the event with information on how to donate and support the rebuilding efforts in Los Angeles.

The Saturn Awards will be live-streamed for free on both ElectricNOW and The Roku Channel.

Academy president Robert Holguin, alongside Saturn producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus, commented, “We hope that this year’s Saturn Awards will celebrate our vibrant community and genre family, just as it did after the Covid crisis. Coming together with old and new friends is essential during challenging times. The Saturn Awards have always been about more than just winning or losing; it’s a celebration of the movies, shows, and people we cherish. In tough times, we often seek refuge in fantastical worlds of imagination. This event is also an opportunity to unite, offering hope and exploring the many ways we can support one another as we rebuild our lives and our beloved Los Angeles.”

No stranger to the Saturn Awards, Shatner has hosted two of the first televised Saturn Awards shows in the late-70s, won Best Actor for Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and presented last year’s Robert Forster Artist’s Award to Seth MacFarlane.

This year, the Awards celebrate the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future by bestowing The George Pal Memorial Award on its filmmakers and stars. Representing the film will be Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, writer/producer Bob Gale and composer Alan Silvestri.

The Amazon series Fallout and its cast and creators will receive The Spotlight Award, presented by Ron Perlman.