Talpa to Stage Format Showcases at MIP London

Talpa Studios will stage two showcases at the inaugural MIP London market (February 23-27, 2025) including a session on new talent format The Headliner.

Both half hour sessions will take place on February 24 at the IET London on Savoy Place — part of an unscripted focus running from Sunday to Tuesday that includes MIPFormats and MIPDoc London editions — and will be introduced by Sebastian van Barneveld, director Global Distribution at Talpa Studios.

“Talpa Studios has a richly deserved reputation for innovation and a track record in delivering global hits from The Floor to The Quiz with Balls,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIP London and MIPCOM Cannes. “So, when they showcase ‘what’s new’, ‘what’s next’ and ‘why it’s different’ it is an absolute must-see and will undoubtedly be a highlight of the unscripted offering at MIP London.’”

“We are honored to be an integral part of the inaugural MIP London,” said Sebastian van Barneveld. “MIP remains a unique opportunity to connect with so many people from so many territories in such a short time. Our strong original formats, combined with formats born from creative partnerships, have been instrumental in building our innovative and diversified slate. We’re excited to share highlights and insights together with some of our best creatives and buyers.”

Over 1,400 delegates from more than 70 countries have now registered for MIP London, including over 700 buyers.