Icelandic broadcaster Síminn has picked up new original crime thriller series Manifesto from prodco Glassriver. The series is currently in development and Wild Bunch TV is handling global distribution.
Six-episode Manifesto is based on true events and explores the aftermath of a terrorist attack in Iceland. Harpa, an aspiring police officer, must prove her friends’ innocence after Iceland’s first-ever terrorist attack is carried out by Matti, a member of her circle of friends. The stakes get even higher as his manifesto warns of a second, even deadlier attack on the horizon.
The series is written by Iceland-based journalist and screenwriter Urður Egilsdóttir (pictured), who covered what came to be known as “The Terrorism Case”.
Andri Ómarsson, executive producer and CEO of Glassriver, said, “Manifesto represents a bold and thought-provoking addition to the crime thriller genre, tackling urgent and complex societal issues that every nation can relate to through a gripping narrative. We are proud to partner with Síminn and Wild Bunch TV to bring this uniquely Icelandic story to audiences both locally and globally. With its rich character-driven storytelling and themes that resonate far beyond Iceland, and with Urður’s skill and uniquely first-person experiences, we believe Manifesto will leave a lasting impact in the drama scene.”
