Síminn Picks Up Crime Thriller ‘Manifesto’

Icelandic broadcaster Síminn has picked up new original crime thriller series Manifesto from prodco Glassriver. The series is currently in development and Wild Bunch TV is handling global distribution.

Six-episode Manifesto is based on true events and explores the aftermath of a terrorist attack in Iceland. Harpa, an aspiring police officer, must prove her friends’ innocence after Iceland’s first-ever terrorist attack is carried out by Matti, a member of her circle of friends. The stakes get even higher as his manifesto warns of a second, even deadlier attack on the horizon.

The series is written by Iceland-based journalist and screenwriter Urður Egilsdóttir (pictured), who covered what came to be known as “The Terrorism Case”.

Andri Ómarsson, executive producer and CEO of Glassriver, said, “Manifesto represents a bold and thought-provoking addition to the crime thriller genre, tackling urgent and complex societal issues that every nation can relate to through a gripping narrative. We are proud to partner with Síminn and Wild Bunch TV to bring this uniquely Icelandic story to audiences both locally and globally. With its rich character-driven storytelling and themes that resonate far beyond Iceland, and with Urður’s skill and uniquely first-person experiences, we believe Manifesto will leave a lasting impact in the drama scene.”